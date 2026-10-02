Unbeaten and 12th-ranked Texas Tech takes an unbeaten record on the road Saturday, traveling to Boulder for a Big 12 date with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Red Raiders (4-0) opened league play two weeks ago by squeezing past then-ranked Houston 28-26. Deion Sanders' Buffaloes (2-2) are back at Folsom Field after consecutive losses at Northwestern and Baylor, with Utah transfer Isaac Wilson slated to make his Boulder starting debut at quarterback. Texas Tech is 1-4 all-time in Boulder, and Colorado won a 2024 matchup in Lubbock after its Big 12 return, 41-27. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The Red Raiders are 12.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 50.5 in the latest Texas Tech vs. Colorado odds. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Colorado picks, check out the Texas Tech vs. Colorado predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado odds

Texas Tech vs. Colorado spread Texas Tech -12.5 Texas Tech vs. Colorado over/under 50.5 points Texas Tech vs. Colorado money line Texas Tech -500, Colorado +400 Texas Tech vs. Colorado picks See picks at SportsLine Texas Tech vs. Colorado streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Texas Tech vs. Colorado predictions

After simulating Texas Tech vs. Colorado 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 50.5 points at betting apps. Texas Tech's offense isn't the overwhelming pass attack we've come to expect historically from the program. But all three of its games vs. FBS competition has finished Over the number. The 50.5 will be the lowest O/U of any Red Raiders game this season.

Will Hammond leads Tech at 968 passing yards, but also has four TDs with five INTs; J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey power a balanced run game, combining for over 500 yards so far. Colorado's offense has not held its own, managing 13, 7 and 14 points in its three games vs. FBC teams. The team is making a change at QB with Wilson getting an opportunity. He does have a top-tier target in WR Joseph Williams (361 yards, 4 TDs).

SportsLine's model says the defense hold their own, projecting 49 points with the Under hitting in 53% of the simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Colorado picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.