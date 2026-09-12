Expectations are high for the 12th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, who aim to move to 2-0 when they travel southwest to face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night. Tech won 33-10 over Abilene Christian in its opener, OSU threw for 376 yards but dropped its opener 33-20 vs. a ranked Houston. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore, and the game is on CBS and Paramount+. The Red Raiders are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under is 53.5 points. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Oregon State picks, check out the Texas Tech vs. Oregon State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. Oregon State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oregon State vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State spread Texas Tech -25.5 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State over/under 53.5 points Texas Tech vs. Oregon State money line Texas Tech -3571, Oregon State +1450 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State picks See picks at SportsLine Texas Tech vs. Oregon State streaming Paramount+

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Top Texas Tech vs. Oregon State predictions

After simulating Texas Tech vs. Oregon State 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (53.5 points) at the best betting apps and Texas prediction markets. Texas Tech is knowns for its high-octane offense, and this year the Red Raiders should score again. But keep in mind, while the team averaged 44.7 ppg at home last season, on the road that number plummeted to 31 ppg. The team managed only 33 points at home Abilene Christian, ending in an easy Under (61.5).

Oregon State, meanwhile, managed a scant 15.7 ppg last season, ranking 129th out of 136 teams. Week 1 was encouraging as Braden Atkinson threw for 376 yards and a TD. But the run game lagged, and a one-dimensional attack may not work against high-level competition.

SportsLine's model is projecting 50 combined points, making the Under a value pick as it is hits 57% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Oregon State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon State vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.