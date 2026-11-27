A spot in the SEC Championship Game could be on the line for the Texas Longhorns as they face the Texas A&M Aggies on a Black Friday Rivalry Week matchup. Texas needs to win and get some help to face Georgia in next week's conference title game. Texas is coming off a 45-3 win over Arkansas in Week 12, while Texas A&M dropped a 28-7 decision at Oklahoma. The Longhorns (9-2, 6-2 SEC), who have won five in a row, are 3-0 on the road this season. The Aggies (4-7, 1-7 SEC), who are tied for 15th in the league, are 4-2 on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 40.5 in the latest Texas vs. Texas A&M odds. Before making any Texas vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the Texas vs. Texas A&M predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Texas vs. Texas A&M odds

Texas vs. Texas A&M spread Texas -11.5 Texas vs. Texas A&M over/under 40.5 points Texas vs. Texas A&M money line Texas -450, Texas A&M +360 Texas vs. Texas A&M picks See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. Texas A&M streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Texas vs. Texas A&M predictions

After simulating Texas vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 40.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in three of the last five Texas games. It has also hit in the last two Texas games when the line was between 38.5 and 42.5, as well as when the Longhorns were facing a team averaging less than 25 points per game.

The model projects Texas quarterback Arch Manning to throw for more than 240 yards and two touchdowns. It also says Texas A&M will be led by quarterback Brady Hart -- who could split time with Marcel Reed. Hart is projected to throw for over 160 yards and a score.

The computer is calling for 43 combined points as the Over is the value pick 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. Texas A&M picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.