Both teams are expecting to earn NCAA Tournament bids, but neither the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks or Texas Longhorns will rest on their laurels when they face off in a Southeastern Conference clash on Wednesday, March 4. The Longhorns (18-11, 11-5 SEC) boosted their tournament resume with a victory Saturday against rival Texas A&M, while Arkansas (21-8) is trying to rebound from a stunning 111-77 rout at the hands of current No. 5 Florida the same day.

Tipoff at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Texas vs. Arkansas odds list the Razorbacks as 7.5-point home favorites, and they are priced at -345 on the money line (wager $345 to win $100). The Longhorns are +260 underdogs (wager $100 to win $260), and the Over/Under for total points scored is set at 164.5.

We're revealing the best bets for Texas vs. Arkansas with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-ranked Over/Under college basketball picks dating to last year. It is also on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Texas vs. Arkansas model picks for March 4

Texas +7.5

The Longhorns are 17-12 against the spread this season and while they recently lost by 13 to Florida and by 11 at Georgia in consecutive games, their previous three losses were all by six points or fewer. The victory at A&M should give Texas some juice and the Longhorns are 7-2 ATS on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Longhorns covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Texas money line

The Longhorns have won six of their past eight games, and the losses were to projected NCAA Tournament teams. Arkansas just allowed 111 points to Florida, and the 34-point loss was tied for the worst in John Calipari's coaching career. The Razorbacks also lost in two overtimes two weeks ago at Alabama, a team Texas beat by four on the road in January. The SportsLine model has Texas winning in 32% of simulations, bringing the pick some value with UT priced at +290 on the money line.

Under 164.5

This is a high total, even for a pair of teams that don't play a lot of defense. Arkansas gives up 78.3 points per game (299th in Division I) and Texas yields 75.4 (229th). Texas is 17-12 to the Over and Arkansas is 18-11 O/U but has gone Under in six of its past nine when the total is 165 or more. Only three Longhorns games have seen a total of 164 or more this season, and all three went Under. The SportsLine model has the Under coming in at a 52% rate.