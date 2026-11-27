Teams with an eye toward home-field advantage in the postseason clash when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but Buffalo won last year's meeting 28-21 in Buffalo. The Chiefs (8-2) are 6-2 in the conference and tied for first in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos. The Bills (9-1) hold a four-game bulge in the AFC East race and are 6-1 against AFC foes. Kansas City RB Kenneth Walker III (groin) will miss his third straight game, while Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The teams have split their 10 meetings in which both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have been under center. The latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds have Buffalo as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 45.5, marking a 5-point drop since opening at 50.5 as forecasts call for a 99% chance of rain and double-digit winds. Buffalo is at -153 on the money line (risk $153 to win $100). Before making any Bills vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the Thanksgiving night predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters this matchup on a 21-12-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Bills, returning 7.8 units to $100 players at NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Bills spread Bills -3 Chiefs vs. Bills over/under 45.5 points Chiefs vs. Bills money line Bills -150, Chiefs +126 Chiefs vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Bills streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bills vs. Chiefs predictions

Tierney is leaning Under 48 (-112) combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under hit in the last head-to-head meeting and has hit in three of the last four regular-season matchups. It has also hit in each of the last four Buffalo games. Both defenses are formidable. Kansas City is allowing 16.3 points per game, second-best only to Minnesota at 16.1. The Bills, meanwhile, are giving up 20.8 points, ninth-best.

Kansas City has missed Walker, who leads the team in rushing at 872 yards over eight games. He has scored seven touchdowns. Running back Emmett Johnson has filled in admirably, but through 10 games has carried 71 times for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen leads the Bills offense, having thrown for 14 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more. Buffalo has scored 26 or fewer points in two of the last three games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Bills picks

Tierney also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Bills on Thanksgiving night, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Bills spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned 7.8 units to $100 players over his last 34 Buffalo Bills picks, and find out.