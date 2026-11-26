Thanksgiving Day is here, and while we all prepare to feast, our eyes will be locked to our screens as part of a three-game NFL slate that concludes with Bills vs. Chiefs. With these three games on tap, there's no shortage of NFL prop betting opportunities available, including anytime touchdown scorer picks. We've highlighted one NFL anytime TD picks for Thanksgiving Day, with all odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Before making your NFL picks on Thanksgiving, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thanksgiving NFL anytime TD scorer props

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (-115)

Josh Allen anytime touchdown vs. Chiefs (-115)

You're telling me Allen is playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Thanksgiving nightcap? This has all the makings of a wild game. It's a potential playoff preview. Allen ran for two scores against the Jets two weeks ago and is an excellent candidate to scramble for another, especially with some potentially nasty weather set for the Buffalo area. That could result in more looks for Allen as a runner. He'll want to earn a drumstick after this game. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you make NFL Week 12 predictions at Kalshi: