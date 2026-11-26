Thanksgiving Day is here, and while we all prepare to feast, our eyes will be locked to our screens as part of a three-game NFL slate of massive matchups -- Bears vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. With these three games on tap, there's no shortage of NFL prop betting opportunities available, including anytime touchdown scorer picks. We've highlighted three NFL anytime TD picks for Thanksgiving below, with all odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Before making your NFL picks on Thanksgiving, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thanksgiving NFL anytime TD scorer props

Luther Burden III anytime touchdown vs. Lions (+140)

Burden has emerged as the most dynamic threat in the Chicago passing game and had touchdowns in three straight games before blanking in Week 11's win over the Saints. The Lions are the NFL's sixth worst team against the pass and Burden has the speed to torch this porous secondary. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after making $25+ in trades:

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown vs. Eagles (-155)

The price is heavy for a reason. Lamb is one of the league's elite receivers and has scored in three straight games for Dallas. This is a rivalry game and what remains of the Eagles should be up for this, but so should Dallas. The Cowboys just dropped 51 points on the Titans, and while the Eagles are better, this is an offense that's operating in a flow state -- just look at the 40 the Cowboys put on the 49ers the week before. Lamb should be involved early and often. Bet on NFL Week 12 touchdown scorers with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

Josh Allen anytime touchdown vs. Chiefs (-115)

You're telling me Allen is playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Thanksgiving nightcap? This has all the makings of a wild game. It's a potential playoff preview. Allen ran for two scores against the Jets two weeks ago and is an excellent candidate to scramble for another, especially with some potentially nasty weather set for the Buffalo area. That could result in more looks for Allen as a runner. He'll want to earn a drumstick after this game. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you make NFL Week 12 predictions at Kalshi: