An NFL on Thanksgiving tripleheader means plenty of opportunities to bet on NFL anytime touchdown scorers. The action begins with Lions vs. Packers at 1 p.m. ET, and then it's Cowboys vs. Chiefs at 4:30 p.m., followed by Ravens vs. Bengals at 8:20 p.m. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has reached double-digit touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and he'll enter Thursday's matchup with Green Bay sitting on nine touchdowns through Detroit's first 11 games. However, you can still find him listed as high as +110 in the NFL anytime touchdown scorer odds, which is why he's one of our top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Thanksgiving NFL action. St. Brown's over/under for total receiving yards against Green Bay is 78.5.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for the NFL on Thanksgiving in Week 13. With NFL props available for almost every player in Packers vs. Lions, Chiefs vs. Cowboys and Bengals vs. Ravens at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Thanksgiving NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a sizzling 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for the NFL on Thanksgiving tripleheader.

Best NFL Thanksgiving anytime TD prop picks:



Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (+160)



Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (+110)

Mark Andrews, Ravens (+115)

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (+160, bet365)

Hunt has scored 72 touchdowns in a nine-year career and has piled up 15 touchdowns in 24 games since coming back to Kansas City despite sharing the workload with Isiah Pacheco most of the time. With Pacheco sidelined, Hunt has scored in four consecutive games, and he was plied with 33 touches in a crucial win over the Colts last week. Even if Pacheco returns, Hunt's short-yardage role is well spoken for, and the model predicts he scores 0.86 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 38.5% chance to score.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (+110, DraftKings)

St. Brown is coming off a monster performance in a come-from-behind win over the Giants last week, catching nine passes for 149 yards (a season-high) and a touchdown. He's been targeted at least 10 times in five of his last six games and he'll be eager for redemption after being held out of the end zone against the Packers in Week 1. The model predicts that he scores 0.71 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 47.6% chance to score.

Mark Andrews, Ravens (+115, DraftKings)

The Ravens started off the season 1-5 but have ripped off five wins in a row to move into first place in the AFC North. Andrews has been a huge part of that success, as Baltimore's new all-time leading receiver has scored four touchdowns in that span. He's also scored eight touchdowns in 13 career games against the Bengals, the second-most he's scored against any franchise in his career (Browns, 11). The model predicts that he scores 0.73 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 46.5% chance to score.

