No horse in the Preakness Stakes field has seen more of horse racing's off-the-beaten-path race tracks than The Hell We Did, who has been to Remington Park in Oklahoma and Zia Park and Sunland Park, both in New Mexico. But no matter where he runs, he runs, having never finished outside of the top two in four career starts. On Saturday, The Hell We Did's traveling road show goes big time in the Preakness Stakes, and wiseguy horseplayers are jumping on his bandwagon. Bet The Hell We Did and the entire Preakness Stakes at DraftKings Racing, where new users who click through our links can win a share of $150,000 with DK Horse's King of the Track promo here:

7 The Hell We Did (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Todd Fincher Jockey: Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race: Second in the Lexington Stakes by 2¼ lengths

Second in the Lexington Stakes by 2¼ lengths Career record: 4 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

4 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings: $134,818

$134,818 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 92 (allowance race)

92 (allowance race) Sire: Authentic

Below, we'll dig further into The Hell We Did as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Taj Mahal | 2 Ocelli | 3 Crupper | 4 Robusta | 5 Talkin | 6 Chip Honcho | 7 The Hell We Did | 8 Bull by the Horns | 9 Iron Honor | 10 Napoleon Solo | 11 Corona de Oro | 12 Incredibolt | 13 Great White | 14 Pretty Boy Miah

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What to know about The Hell We Did

The road to the Triple Crown doesn't usually go through Sunland Park outside of El Paso, Texas. But on March 15, there was The Hell We Did dominating a six-furlong allowance race by 13 expanding lengths. Though he beat nothing that day, the performance earned him a fast Beyer Speed Figure of 92.

That effort prompted trainer Todd Fincher to give the horse a shot in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on April 11. The Hell We Did pressed pacesetter Corona de Oro that day but could not hold off the late rush of Trendsetter and finished second.

That performance, which was his first around two turns, is enough for Fincher to step up in class once again, in the Preakness Stakes, and the colt has garnered a lot of support from wiseguy horseplayers. He certainly has the pedigree to win a race like this. A son of 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic out of Rose's Desert, The Hell We Did is a half-brother to 2024 Saudi Cup winner Senor Buscador.

He also has been training at Laurel Park for two weeks and has been impressing trackside observers with how he has worked in the mornings. One even called The Hell We did a "monster" this week.

Pace projections also say that he should get the perfect trip: right behind the slew of speed horses and right in front of the deep closers.

He will need to get faster, and, despite his pedigree, the 9 ½-furlong distance of the Preakness remains a question. But this is a horse who's moving in the right direction at the right time.

The Hell We Did has become a bit of the wiseguy horse for the Preakness, which could shorten his price below the 15-1 morning line at DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Claim our jumbo-sized 1/ST BET offer here to get a $500 sign-up bonus with the promo code 500BET:

Post draw analysis

The draw is not as important for a midpack runner like The Hell We Did, but he drew perfectly anyway, in post No. 7. Jockey Luis Saez was able to get the colt out of the gate quickly in the Lexington Stakes and, with another sharp start on Saturday, should be able to get The Hell We Did in the proper position early again.