Missouri is preparing for a Dec. 1, 2025, launch for legalized mobile sportsbooks in the state. As the launch continues to get closer, let's look at the latest step taken in the process to allow Missouri citizens the opportunity to sports bet.

Potential operators may now submit comments to the Missouri Gaming Commission's established rules that were introduced back in June. The deadline for operators to submit public comments is July 16, and then the Missouri Gaming Commission will hold a hearing on them on July 17. One of the key rules operators can comment on is how the state is going to handle licenses.



There are two types of licenses available: untethered and with a partner. An untethered license entails that an operator won't need to partner with a Missouri sports team or casino.

There are two of these available in Missouri, and applications for these licenses must be submitted by July 15, and the decision will be made by the Missouri Gaming Commission on which sportsbook is awarded them on Aug. 15.

The remaining licenses must be accomplished by partnering with one of Missouri's six professional sports teams or 13 casinos. A few operators have already announced such partnerships, such as bet365 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Others that already have one include BetMGM, Caesars, ESPN BET and Bally Bet.

That still leaves other top sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics, and they can apply for the untethered license or find a partnership and apply for a license that way. There is usually a partnership fee that needs to be negotiated with a team or casino, while that isn't the case if an operator is awarded an untethered license.