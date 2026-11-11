NBA Western Conference contenders meet in the late tip on Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. OKC has battled injuries early in the season, but enters this matchup on a four-game winning streak to push its record to 8-2 overall. The Blazers are 6-3, but have dropped two straight. Ja Morant (hamstring) remains out for the Blazers, while Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (ankle) and Jaylin Williams (back) are among the notable absences for OKC. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 11 p.m. ET from the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Thunder are 1.5-point road favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds, while the over/under is 226.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Thunder picks, check out the Blazers vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Blazers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Blazers:

Thunder vs. Blazers spread: Thunder -1.5 Thunder vs. Blazers over/under: 226.5 points Thunder vs. Blazers money line: Thunder -124, Blazers +106 Thunder vs. Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Blazers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Thunder vs. Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Blazers, SportsLine's model is going Over 12.5 points for OKC guard Jared McCain on the best betting apps. McCain is averaging 12.1 points per game this season, but is coming off a big weekend. He scored 19 points against the Wizards and 21 against the Grizzlies.

After enduring a brutal 1-for-22 slump from 3-point range in recent games, McCain found his shot over the weekend, hitting 5 of 12 from beyond the arc. SportsLine's model notes that McCain has cleared his point total in eight of the last 10 games when playing as a road favorite, as the Thunder are in this spot.

McCain is projected to score 15 points as the model has assigned a confidence rating of 3.5 out of 5 to this NBA prop pick. See the Blazers vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blazers vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Thunder line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.