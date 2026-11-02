The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night in an early-season showdown between playoff teams from a year ago. OKC is coming off a 119-98 loss at Houston on Saturday, while Cleveland crushed Milwaukee 136-111 that same night. The Thunder (4-2), who are second in the Northwest Division, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (4-2), who are second in the Central Division, are 3-0 on their home court in 2026. OKC will be without Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (ankle), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Alex Caruso (ankle), among others. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for the Cavs. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 229.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Thunder vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -3.5 Thunder vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229.5 points Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -175, Thunder +150 Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Thunder vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Thunder vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (229.5) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in each of the last five head-to-head meetings. It has also gone 6-4 in the last 10 Cleveland games. Cleveland has come out on fire this season. Through six games this season, the Cavaliers are second in the league in scoring at 121 points per game. Cleveland was fourth in scoring last season at 119.5, while Oklahoma City was fifth at 119.

The Thunder are led in scoring by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 26 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.7 minutes. Guard Ajay Mitchell is also averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 assists. Helping power the Cavaliers is guard Donovan Mitchell, who averages 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Center Evan Mobley is also a solid contributor with 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The model is projecting 234 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See the Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Cavaliers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



