The Chicago Bears will look to win their second game in a row since the return of quarterback Caleb Williams from a hamstring injury as they face the New England Patriots in a key 'Thursday Night Football' matchup. Chicago beat Atlanta 31-23 on Sunday, while New England defeated the New York Jets 26-19. The Patriots (4-2), who have won three in a row, are 0-1 against NFC opponents. The Bears (4-2), who have won three of four, are 1-0 against AFC foes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. New England has won six of the last seven meetings with Chicago, including a 19-3 win in its last meeting in 2024. The latest Patriots vs. Bears odds have Chicago as a 3-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 50.5 points. Before making any Patriots vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's David Bearman.

Bearman went 143-111-3 (+28 units) during the 2025 NFL season, including hitting 61% of his prop bets on NFL betting sites. He also enters this matchup on a 19-9 roll on all NFL picks, returning $871 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Bearman has zeroed in on Patriots vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Bears spread Bears -3 Patriots vs. Bears over/under 50.5 points Patriots vs. Bears money line Bears -154, Patriots +136 Patriots vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Patriots vs. Bears streaming Amazon

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Top Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Bearman is leaning Under 50.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under cleared in the last meeting between the teams in 2024, when they combined for 22 points. The Under has also hit in six of the last 10 New England games, and six of the past nine Chicago matchups. Both teams can take the air out of the ball with solid rushing attacks.

New England has the sixth-leading ground attack in the NFL. Through six games, the Patriots average 130.7 yards rushing. Rhamondre Stevenson leads the New England attack. He has carried 71 times for 263 yards (3.7 average) and two touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Maye is also among the team leaders, carrying 34 times for 185 yards and one touchdown.

Chicago, meanwhile, leads the league in rushing at 160.7 yards per game. D'Andre Swift has rushed 94 times for 398 yards (4.2 average) and six touchdowns. Quarterback Caleb Williams can also scramble out of trouble. In just three games, he has carried 19 times for 110 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Patriots vs. Bears picks

Bearman also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Bears spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $871 to $100 players over his last 28 NFL picks, and find out.