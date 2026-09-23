After two up-and-down performances on the road to start the season, the Green Bay Packers make their home debut against the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC matchup on 'Thursday Night Football.' Atlanta is expected to start quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is back after tearing his ACL in his left knee last November against the Carolina Panthers. Green Bay is expected to be without wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was carted off with a back injury during the Packers' 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The latest Falcons vs. Packers odds have Green Bay as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Packers vs. Falcons picks, be sure to see what R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this season on a 48-20-1 roll on picks involving the Packers, returning $2,429 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Falcons vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Packers spread Packers -5.5 Falcons vs. Packers over/under 43 points Falcons vs. Packers money line Packers -339, Falcons +271 Falcons vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Packers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Falcons vs. Packers predictions

White is leaning Under 44.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. It is uncertain who will start at quarterback for the Falcons, but there is a good chance it will be Michael Penix Jr. (ACL), who has been out since last November. If he doesn't go, Tua Tagovailoa could get the nod. Atlanta has yet to reach the red zone over the first two weeks of the season and has been a big disappointment so far this year. In parts of nine games last season, Penix connected on 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is led by veteran quarterback Jordan Love (hand), who is off to an up-and-down start to his season. In two games, he has completed just 52.1% of his passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Christian Watson has 10 receptions for 188 yards and three scores, including a long of 81 yards. The Under has hit in four of the last five Atlanta games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Packers picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $2,429 to $100 players over his last 69 Green Bay picks, and find out.