Unlike their first meeting, which ended in a 27-27 tie, the Washington Commanders look to finish the deal this time around after squandering their chance in overtime by letting the clock expire against the New York Giants last month. New York leads the NFC East with a 5-2-1 mark, while Washington (2-5-1) is third in the division. New York has played well within the NFC East, going 2-0-1, while Washington is 1-2-1. Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) were both fully participants at practice on Tuesday, clearing the way for them to both play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Commanders vs. Giants odds have New York as a 2.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 40.5 points. The Giants are at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100). New York leads the all-time series 108-75-6, but Washington has won four of the last five meetings, which includes the tie in October. Before making any Commanders vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 35-23-1 roll on NFL picks involving the New York Giants, returning 10.2 units to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Commanders vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Giants spread Giants -2.5 Commanders vs. Giants over/under 40.5 points Commanders vs. Giants money line Giants -134, Commanders +114 Commanders vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Giants streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Commanders vs. Giants predictions

White is leaning Under 41 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including three of the last five played in New York. The Under has also hit in each of the last three Commanders games.

The Giants are averaging 22.8 points per game, while the Commanders are averaging 21.5. New York's defense is fifth overall in yards allowed at 301.4 per game. The Giants are allowing 21.5 points per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Commanders vs. Giants picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Giants vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Giants spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned 10.2 units to $100 players over his last 59 Giants picks, and find out.