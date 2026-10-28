After a disappointing Week 7, the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers look to turn the page in a big way when they meet on 'Thursday Night Football.' After a pair of big wins, including one on the road, Carolina (3-3) took a step back in a 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Green Bay (4-3), meanwhile, squandered several chances, including two missed field goals in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions that same day. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers hold a 12-7 edge over the Panthers in the all-time series. The latest Panthers vs. Packers odds have Green Bay as a 3.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 47.5 points. Carolina is 3-3 ATS, while Green Bay is 4-3. Before making any Panthers vs. Packers, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 50-20-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Green Bay Packers, returning $2,629 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Panthers vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Packers spread Packers -3.5 Panthers vs. Packers over/under 47.5 points Panthers vs. Packers money line Packers -185, Panthers +170 Panthers vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Panthers vs. Packers streaming Amazon

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Panthers vs. Packers predictions

White is leaning Over 47.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings, dating back to 2007. The Over is also 6-4 in Carolina's past 10 games. It is also 1-0 in Panthers' games when the line was between 46 and 49 points.

Carolina is fifth in the league in points scored at 26.5 per game, while its defense has been leaky, allowing 27.7 per game. Quarterback Bryce Young has been solid at times, completing 59.2% of his passes for 1,712 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. His top target has been Tetairoa McMillan, who has 36 receptions for 511 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay, meanwhile, scores 20.6 points per game, while allowing 20.7. Quarterback Jordan Love has shown he can hit the deep ball, even though his receivers lead the league in drops. Love has completed 60% of his passes for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. Wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden lead the team with 34 receptions apiece. Watson has 595 yards and six touchdowns, while Golden has 512 yards and three scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Panthers vs. Packers picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Panthers vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $2,629 to $100 players over his last 71 Packers picks, and find out.