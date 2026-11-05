The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to win for the fifth time in six games when they battle the Baltimore Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football.' Jacksonville is coming off a 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, while Baltimore dropped a 36-10 decision at Buffalo on Sunday. The Jaguars (5-2), who lead the AFC South, are 4-2 against conference foes this season. The Ravens (4-4), who are fourth in the AFC North, are 2-3 in conference play. The Ravens will be without both of their top two quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Hunter (toe), leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano as the starter. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Jacksonville leads the all-time series 13-11, but the Ravens have won three of the last five meetings. The latest Jaguars vs. Ravens odds have Jacksonville as a 10-point favorite, making the Jags the biggest road favorite of the 2026 NFL season. The over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Jaguars picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters this matchup on a 32-14-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,627 to $100 players at NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Jaguars vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Ravens spread Jaguars -10 Jaguars vs. Ravens over/under 39.5 points Jaguars vs. Ravens money line Jaguars -510, Ravens +425 Jaguars vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Jaguars vs. Ravens streaming Amazon

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Top Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

Tierney is leaning Under 39.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the last nine meetings since 2008, including the last time they met in December 2023, a 23-7 Ravens win. The Under has also hit in six of the last 10 Jacksonville games, and in two of the last three Baltimore games. The Ravens are 15th in the league in scoring at 22.4 points, but things just got a lot worse with the injuries to their two top quarterbacks. Defensively, the Jaguars are allowing the second-fewest points in the league at 15.9 per game.

With Jackson and Huntley out, the Ravens' offense will be taken over by third-stringer Joe Fagnano, an undrafted free agent. Fagnano isn't 100% healthy either after banging up his knee in Sunday's loss at Buffalo. In that game, he completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Jaguars vs. Ravens picks

Tierney also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Jaguars vs. Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned $1,627 to $100 players over his last 47 Baltimore Ravens picks, and find out.