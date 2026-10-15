The Denver Broncos will look to stay in the mix for the top of the AFC West standings when they battle the Seattle Seahawks in a key interconference matchup on 'Thursday Night Football.' Denver downed the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 on Sunday, while Seattle dropped a 32-29 decision to the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks (3-2), the defending Super Bowl champions, have outscored their opponents 134-105 on the season. The Broncos (3-2), who are second in the AFC West behind unbeaten Kansas City, have been outscored by their foes 111-97. Denver CB Riley Moss (ribs) is a game-time decision while CB Pat Surtain II is out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds have Seattle as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 40.5 points. Seattle is at -142 on the money line (risk $142 to win $100), with Denver at +120. Before making any Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth football analysis site. A CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on the Early Edge, Hunt regularly can be seen breaking down NFL and CFB matchups. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players) on NFL betting sites. He is 28-15-1 on his last 44 NFL picks involving the Seattle Seahawks, returning $1,147 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Seahawks vs. Broncos. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Broncos spread Seahawks -2.5 Seahawks vs. Broncos over/under 40.5 points Seahawks vs. Broncos money line Seahawks -142, Broncos +120 Seahawks vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Broncos streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Hunt is leaning Over 41.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has hit in five of the last seven head-to-head matchups, including in their last matchup in 2024, which was a 26-20 Seattle win. The Over has hit in each of the last three Seattle games. The Over is also 2-1 this season in Seahawks games when the line is between 39.5 and 42.5.

Seattle is led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who has completed 64.3% of his passes for 755 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted five times. His top target has been wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 37 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays of over 20 yards, including a season long of 82. Denver is without its top CB in Surtain and could be without fellow starter in Moss, so Seattle's passing game could have lots of success.

Denver is led by quarterback Bo Nix, who has completed 59.9% of his passes for 942 yards and six touchdowns, with three interceptions. Running back R.J. Harvey leads the team with 20 receptions. He has been targeted 22 times and has gained 132 yards. Hunt is confident a good amount of points will be scored on Thursday night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Seahawks vs. Broncos picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,147 to $100 players over his last 44 Seattle Seahawks ATS picks, and find out.