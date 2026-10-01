The Cleveland Browns look to win their fifth consecutive home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet on 'Thursday Night Football.' Cleveland downed Carolina 21-18 on Sunday, while Pittsburgh tripped up Cincinnati 30-27. The Steelers (2-1), who are 1-1 in conference play, have been outscored 60-53 on the season. The Browns (2-1), who are 0-1 against AFC opponents, have been outscored 71-54 in 2026. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series with an 83-65-1 record. The latest Steelers vs. Browns odds have Pittsburgh as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread this season. Before making any Steelers vs. Browns picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 38-21-1 roll on picks involving the Steelers, returning $1,441 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Steelers vs. Browns. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread Steelers -2.5 Steelers vs. Browns over/under 38.5 points Steelers vs. Browns money line Steelers -147, Browns +127 Steelers vs. Browns picks See picks at SportsLine Steelers vs. Browns streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Steelers vs. Browns predictions

White is leaning Over 38.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-point performance from its offense after making changes to the offensive line. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be productive and has a number of top targets, including tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth is tied for the team lead with 11 receptions and 108 yards receiving with one touchdown.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has put up an average of 22 points over the past two games. Among quarterback Deshaun Watson's top targets include tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin has 14 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. The Over has hit in two of the last three Cleveland games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Browns picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Browns spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,441 to $100 players over his last 60 Pittsburgh picks, and find out.