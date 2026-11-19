The Houston Texans will look to continue their mastery over the Indianapolis Colts when they meet in an AFC South matchup on 'Thursday Night Football.' Houston has won five of their last six meetings with Indianapolis, although the Colts earned a 19-17 win in their last meeting on Sept. 27. The Colts (3-7), who have lost five of six, are 1-2 within the division. The Texans (3-6), who have won three of five, are 2-1 in the division. Houston will be without two of its top offensive weapons in receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) and running back Woody Marks (concussion) as well as edge rusher Danielle Hunter (hamstring). Indy will be without both of its starting offensive tackles. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Reliant Stadium in Houston. The latest Colts vs. Texans odds have Houston as a 12.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 43.5 points. Before making any Texans vs. Colts picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 34-20-3 roll on NFL picks involving the Indianapolis Colts, returning 11.9 units to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Colts vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Texans spread Texans -12.5 Colts vs. Texans over/under 43.5 points Colts vs. Texans money line Texans -752, Colts +525 Colts vs. Texans picks See picks at SportsLine Colts vs. Texans streaming Amazon Prime

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Colts vs. Texans predictions

White is leaning Over 44.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Indianapolis games, as well as in six of the past nine Houston contests. The Over is 5-2 in Houston games when the line is Under 45. It is also 2-0 in Texans games when playing teams who are allowing 25 or more points. The Colts allow 27.1 points per game.

Houston has put up points this season. The Texans average 25.9 points per game. Wide receiver Nico Collins is among the team's scoring leaders with 30 points on five receiving touchdowns. He has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of the last two games. In seven games, he has 37 receptions for 478 yards. He has two career receiving touchdowns against Indianapolis. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colts vs. Texans picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Colts vs. Texans on 'Thursday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Texans spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is +11.9 units over his last 57 Colts picks, and find out.