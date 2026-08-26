The Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays wrap up a three-game set with a matinee matchup on Wednesday's MLB schedule. The first two games have seen identical 4-1 scores, with Tampa (78-53) winning on Monday and Detroit (62-70) winning on Tuesday. The Rays have the best record in the American League, while the Tigers are fourth in the AL Central. Freddy Peralta (5-11, 5.33 ERA) will make his fifth start on the mound for Tampa, while Troy Melton (7-2, 1.60 ERA) will toe the rubber for Detroit. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers have won four of five meetings this season. Detroit is the -118 favorite on the money line (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Tigers vs. Rays picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Rays vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Tigers money line Tigers -118, Rays +101 Rays vs. Tigers over/under 8 runs Rays vs. Tigers run line Rays -1.5 (+168) Rays vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tigers vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. Despite back-to-back 4-1 results, the Over is still 6-4-1 over these teams' last 11 meetings. For Tampa, the total has been eclipsed in nine of their last 15 games or a 60% clip. For Detroit, the Over is 12-8 over their last 20 games versus fellow American League teams, also hitting at a 60% rate.

Since acquiring Peralta at the trade deadline, the Rays have engaged in nothing but high-scoring games with the former Met on the mound. The Over has hit in all four of his starts with Tampa as he has a 7.17 ERA with the team. Meanwhile, Melton has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since his late May call up, but he's coming off one of his worst starts on Friday. His ER allowed, hits allowed, homers given up and walks issued were all among his three highest of the season across his 15 starts in 2026. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.7 total runs. Get the Tigers vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Tigers vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.