Could we be seeing an MLB World Series preview this weekend? That very well may be the case as the American League Central-leading Tigers are in the City of Brotherly Love taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, who hold a Wild Card spot in the National League and are looking for their fourth straight playoff appearance. These teams have split the first two games of this series, and the winner of the three-game set will be decided on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Charlie Morton (7-8, 5.42 ERA) starts for the Tigers after getting traded to Detroit from the Baltimore Orioles this week. As for the Phillies, they turn to breakout lefty Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.55 ERA), who has been stellar all year long and has pitched at least six innings in 10 straight starts, nine of which have been quality starts.

The Phillies are -188 favorites (wager $188 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds while the Tigers are +155 (wager $155 to win $100) underdogs on the road. The total for runs scored is set at eight, with the Over -116 and Under priced at -105.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball on DraftKings that includes both Sanchez and a notable Phillies slugger.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +300 (DraftKings, 0.5 units)

Phillies money line (-188)

Kyle Schwarber over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-135)

Cristopher Sanchez 7+ strikeouts (-105)

If ESPN had their way, yesterday's pitching matchup between these two teams would have fallen tonight, with Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler facing off. But alas, they are stuck with Charlie Morton and Cristopher Sanchez.

Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.55 ERA) was surprisingly left off the NL All-Star roster, but his on-field play has been incredible and more than worthy of a spot in the Midsummer Classic. Pitching to a 4-0 record with an ERA under 3.00 at home this year, I'm going to back Sanchez on the strikeout prop tonight against a Tigers team that should have at five or six batters with at least a 23% strikeout rate against left-handers in tonight's lineup. The Phillies southpaw is featuring a swinging strike rate over 13% this year, and the Fangraphs Stuff+ metric has his entire pitch arsenal grading out well above average. An alternative to the strikeouts here would be his outs prop of Over 18.5, which is +115 odds. But funny enough, including that line in this parlay instead of the 7+ strikeouts at -105 actually yielded worse odds in the end. I'm interested in a strikeout ladder and playing the outs prop by itself, all of which you can find plus odds on when betting them straight.

Kyle Schwarber has three hits in his last seven at-bats against Morton over the last couple of seasons, and he's got seven hits from 31 plate appearances in his career vs. Detroit's new right-hander. Morton was traded to Detroit in part because he seemed to have fixed his early season issues, but over his last three starts, Morton has surrendered at least eight hits twice and a minimum of three runs in each start. Schwarber has just one hit over his last 12 at-bats while striking out six times, but there's no better time to break out than on primetime TV in front of the home crowd against a familiar foe. Schwarber also has hit 23 of his home runs this seasons off right-handers, and Morton has allowed nine of his 16 homers to left-handed batters. Citizens Bank Ballpark also plays up for left-handed hitters, especially in the power department, although it doesn't look like the weather is going to be much of a help, with likely just a slight bump for the left-handed bats at most tonight. Still, I like taking this line on Schwarber to get at least two hits + runs + RBI tonight, where a walk can still turn into a run for us rather than the total bases where walks will burn us. I say that because Schwarber has worked six walks off Morton in his career, and he has the ability to walk multiple times in a game.

The last piece of the puzzle tonight is going to be the Phillies money line. I think their win percentage is far greater here to win the series than the market is giving them credit for, and while it's still under -200, I'm all for including this in your parlays tonight. This leg is also admissible in your simple money-line parlay bets today, but for the same-game parlay on the nightcap, I think you have to include this one.

Philly won a gritty game on Friday, coming back late to win 5-4, and they tried again last night but gave up five runs in the final two innings to seal their fate. I think things are much different tonight, and I would not be surprised to see Sanchez work deeper into the game once again if he's going well as to avoid any issues in the bullpen that are not needed. As I mentioned earlier, I would have included Sanchez Over 18.5 outs, but it seemed like there was no advantage to include that and get a worse price on the parlay, so let's try to hit some strikeouts here with Sanchez and grab a win behind Schwarber's big night. Good luck!