The Detroit Tigers will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they face the Texas Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball, with first pitch on ESPN set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers will send reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA) to the mound as they try to avoid a sweep, while the Rangers counter with Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.00 ERA) after Nathan Eovaldi was scratched due to back tightness. Latz was credited with a hold in his last appearance when he gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings against the Angels.

The Tigers are -189 favorites (wager $189 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rangers are +155 home underdogs (wager $100 to win $155). The total comes in at 7. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Tigers vs. Rangers, at SportsLine.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball that includes Skubal, who is trying to bounce back from a rough outing against the Mariners.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +385

Tigers money line

Spencer Torkelson 2+ hits + runs + RBI

Tarik Skubal Over 18.5 outs

Skubal takes the mound once again on Sunday Night Baseball and this may be the very last time you could bet on the Detroit southpaw to win the AL Cy Young award at a "reasonable" price. I say reasonable with quotes because at around -230, the price doesn't jump off the page but there is still value as Max Fried and Hunter Brown have both been hit with injuries and poor starts of late, while Garrett Crochet and Jacob deGrom likely won't have enough innings in their arms to compete for the award in the end. Even with a less than stellar All-Star Game appearance, Skubal should be a near lock at this point for the award and I'm adding more to my Cy Young position, even at the current odds.

His opponent tonight, the Texas Rangers, have struggled to produce against left-handed pitchers so far this year and Skubal isn't exactly the guy you would target to turn things around against, but his final start before the All-Star break left a lot to be desired. Despite that being his fourth outing of at least four earned runs allowed this year, Skubal still maintains a stellar 2.23 ERA and the previous start looks like much more of a small bump in the road rather than the start of a long-term problem. The Tigers did lose the first two games out of the break during this trip to Texas though and certainly need to salvage something here tonight before heading to Pittsburgh. No better pitcher on the mound to get you a win than Skubal and the Detroit offense was simply stifled by a great outing from Kumar Rocker yesterday, so I'm backing the Tigers' bats to get it done at some point here tonight.

This game lost a lot of its allure after the change from Eovaldi to Latz, although Latz has proven to be a solid relief arm with starter potential and strikeout upside. Eovaldi against Skubal would have been a great one to watch but since we get the lefty Latz in there now, I'm going to target Torkelson for 2+ hits, runs and RBI. Torkelson has been significantly better against left-handed pitchers this year, with a .272 average and an OPS over 1.000, compared to a .742 OPS against right handers with a measly .221 average. I'll also be playing this prop straight by itself, along with the 1+ RBI individually at +160. Torkelson has 22 RBI in 116 plate appearances this year against left-handed pitchers as opposed to 37 in 275 plate appearances against righties, so we'll probably need the production to come early against Latz rather than against those right-handed bullpen arms.

Lastly, with the strikeout prices all juiced for Skubal tonight, I'm going to avoid strikeouts and go with another one of my favorite props to back him on; total outs. We're getting value at +135 odds here that Skubal can work into the seventh inning, and with Alfonso Marquez behind the plate, strikeouts may not be as easy to come by tonight. Skubal struck out 12 Rangers earlier in the year during seven innings so I would not be surprised to see these Texas hitters swinging earlier and more often, trying to put the ball in play rather than being rung up or having to face devastating breaking pitches in two-strike counts. The Tigers' southpaw last threw five innings on July 11 and threw 19 pitches during the All-Star Game on the July 15, so he should be fresh and ready to go here. I'm looking for him to have a bit of a chip on his shoulder thanks to the recent struggles and simply put, the Tigers need a win. Skubal can easily be the stopper and AJ Hinch should allow his ace to work deeper into the game if things are going well.