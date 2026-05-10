The Detroit Tigers are looking to halt their five-game losing streak when they visit Kauffman Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday Night Baseball on May 10. Kansas City (19-21) has won seven of its past nine games, including the first two of this three-game set. The Tigers (18-22) were swept in a three-game home series with the Boston Red Sox before their trip to Kansas City. Detroit is going with its bullpen from the start on Sunday, with Brenan Hanifee taking the role of opener against Royals left-hander Noah Cameron (2-2, 5.40 ERA). The Royals won 4-3 in Friday's series opener and followed with a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Sunday Night Baseball first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The latest Tigers vs. Royals odds list Kansas City as -124 home favorites on the money line. Detroit is a +105 underdog, and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 8.5.

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has come up with his best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball, and any prospective bettors wanting to tail his Tigers vs. Royals picks should be sure to use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Tigers vs. Royals on Sunday Night Baseball.

Tigers vs. Royals same-game parlay

Detroit over 3.5 runs



Matt Vierling over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI



Same-game parlay odds: +148 DraftKings (0.5 units)

Get excited, because it's another bullpen game for the Detroit Tigers! It feels like the last few prime-time games have included this Tigers bullpen having to cover the entire game, and tonight will be no different, after Framber Valdez was suspended. With Valdez out, Tarik Skubal having surgery, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander on the IL and Jack Flaherty struggling mightily, this rotation for the Tigers has been so far beyond decimated, it's painful.

The Detroit bullpen has been asked to carry a massive load recently, and while they've been somewhat serviceable, the Tigers have lost five straight and try to avoid back-to-back three-game sweeps.

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Facing off against Noah Cameron could help the Tigers get out of their rut, with the Royals southpaw struggling of late, allowing at least three runs in four straight games, with five or more runs in three of those starts.

The Tigers offense hasn't been great, but facing Cameron and his 1.61 WHIP should help them get some runners on base at least. I like backing the away team in this spot most times on the Over for the team total, instead of trying to pick the winner, and I don't dislike trying to take the Detroit money line thinking the Tigers can't get swept, but I'm sticking with the team total as they've been really rough.

For the team total, we get Detroit as the away team and Cameron utilizes a "smoke and mirrors" approach to keep hitters off balance rather than having incredible stuff that's tough to hit, so a bad inning or two can easily cash the over.

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Matt Vierling has been far better against left-handed pitchers and should be in the leadoff spot here, affording him ample opportunities. We unfortunately might see a pinch-hit appearance if a righty comes into a close game later, but we should still see multiple chances here for Vierling to go over this 1.5 hits, runs and RBI combo line before that happens.

He's hit .257 with an OPS nearing .800 vs. southpaws, as opposed to just .189 with a .562 OPS against righties, and Vierling has hits in three of his last four games, with a home run a few games ago. Tonight against Cameron, he's positioned well in his split and spot in the lineup, and we're getting a great price for the projected lead-off hitter. Will play this individually as well for 0.5u.