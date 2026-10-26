The Minnesota Timberwolves look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Minnesota is coming off a 117-94 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, while Cleveland defeated Brooklyn 125-121 on Saturday. The Timberwolves (3-0), who finished third in the Northwest Division at 49-33 a year ago, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Cavs (1-1), who were second in the Central Division at 52-30, are 1-0 on their home court in 2026-27. Anthony Edwards (knee injury management) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 231.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Wolves:

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -5.5 Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers over/under: 231.5 points Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -179, Timberwolves +158 Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (231.5) on the best betting apps. This matchup looks to favor the Over. The Over has hit in each of the last four head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in five of the last eight Minnesota games. It is 7-3 in the last 10 Cleveland matchups.

The Timberwolves have been led in scoring by guard Anthony Edwards. In three starts, he is averaging 28.7 points, five rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals in 31.3 minutes. In all, six Minnesota players average 12 or more points. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are powered by guard Donovan Mitchell. In two starts, he is averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and one block in 35.5 minutes.

The model is projecting 236 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See the Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



