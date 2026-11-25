The Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference 2026 NBA Cup Group B matchup on Wednesday night. Minnesota is coming off a 142-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, while Oklahoma City dropped a 125-120 decision to the Indiana Pacers that same night. The Timberwolves (13-5), who have won eight of 10, are 2-0 in group play. The Thunder (10-8), who have lost two in a row, are 2-1 in Group B. Minnesota will be without Anthony Edwards (knee), while OKC continues to deal with a lengthy injury list that includes the absence of Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (ankle), Jaylin Williams (back) and Cason Wallace (shoulder). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Thunder vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -1.5 Timberwolves vs. Thunder over/under: 222.5 points Timberwolves vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -125, Timberwolves +114 Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Timberwolves vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Timberwolves vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5) on the best betting apps. OKC is on a huge Over run, clearing the total in seven straight games. Minnesota has trended more to the Under, but did go Over in its last game against Brooklyn as those teams combined for 258 points on Monday.

The model projects five Timberwolves players will score in double figures, led by 18.5 on average by LaMelo Ball. Four Thunder players are projected to eclipse 10 points, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 30.7. The model projects 224 combined points as the Over is the better value. See the Timberwolves vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Thunder line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.