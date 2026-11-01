The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season trending in different directions. The Titans dealt star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears for draft capital in their rebuild, while the Bengals are trying to keep pace in what looks to be a competitive AFC North race. We'll look at the latest Titans vs. Bengals odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and highlight our best bet for the contest with some help from the SportsLine Projection Model. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Titans vs. Bengals betting odds (via DraftKings)

Titans vs. Bengals money line: Titans +455, Bengals -625 Titans vs. Bengals Over/Under: 46.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Titans vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -11.5

Titans vs. Bengals betting preview

Simmons' departure further compromises one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of yards allowed per game. The Titans have largely been able to slow down opponents from scoring touchdowns, but they're still going to give up big plays. That's particularly true in the passing game, where Tennessee ranks 24th in yards allowed per game.

That's great news for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as they look to keep their high-flying aerial attack going. Burrow has been solid with 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions, and his efficiency is tremendous. Higgins is on fire, and while Chase hasn't delivered major yardage numbers, he does have five touchdowns.

Tennessee's offense is also near the bottom of the league, ranking last in yards per game and 31st in points per game. Cincinnati's defense was excellent against the Ravens and should be able to slow down Cam Ward and Co. The Bengals, who made a trade for Dexter Lawrence before the season began, are eighth in points per game allowed entering Week 8. Spend $5+ on Titans vs. Bengals in Week 8 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Titans vs. Bengals picks, prediction

Over 46.5

Despite Tennessee's offensive struggles, the SportsLine model has a strong lean on Over 46.5 as it hits in 69% of simulations. The Titans are going to have to try to keep pace with the Bengals, who are averaging 27.2 points per game and scored 35 in their last contest. Cincinnati is likely going to do most of the heavy lifting to take this game total Over 46.5. Wager on NFL Week 8 games, including Titans-Bengals, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: