Trainer Steve Asmussen has won more than 10,800 races in his career, the most of any trainer in the history of racing in North America. But he has never won the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday he will look to break his Derby maiden with two starters, including the late-running winner of the Louisiana Derby, Tiztastic.

14 Tiztastic (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey: Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Last race: First in the Louisiana Derby by 2¼ lengths

First in the Louisiana Derby by 2¼ lengths Career record: 8 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds

8 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings: $1,549,800

$1,549,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 95 (2025 Louisiana Derby)

95 (2025 Louisiana Derby) Sire: Tiz the Law

Below, we'll dig further into Tiztastic as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered on Saturday, and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

What to know about Tiztastic

Here's the case for Tiztastic: As a son of Tiz the Law and out of a Tapit mare, Tiztastic should thrive stretching out to the Kentucky Derby distance of 1¼ miles; the longer, the better for him. When he finally got to run past nine furlongs in the Louisiana Derby, he responded with a resounding 2¼-length victory, which earned a career-best 95 Beyer Speed Figure and suggested that he is improving at the right time for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Tiztastic also has the right, late-closing running style that fits the expected pace scenario of this race. With multiple speed horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, the pace shapes up to be explosive, on paper at least.

But he is not the only closer in the race. There are at least eight others who figure to benefit from a pace meltdown, and the horse who can get a clean trip and save ground will have the edge on the others.

In addition, he already has been beaten by multiple horses in this field, including Sandman, Sovereignty and Coal Battle, and there are no signs that those horses are regressing. Tiztastic will need to find a way to reverse those results, and based on the morning appearances at Churchill Downs, he does not seem to be a horse that's thriving at the moment. His stablemate in the Derby, Publisher, whipped Tiztastic in workouts leading up to the Derby.

The morning line at TwinSpires and 1/ST BET has Tiztastic at 20-1, but there's a good chance he will leave the gate higher than that.

Post draw analysis

If Tiztastic is not the last of 20 after a quarter mile, he will be close. So the post draw really holds very little significance for him. That said, he does have a post that other horses would love to have: No. 14. His stablemate, Publisher, is in the gate immediately to his left, so expect the two Asmussen runners to stay out of each other's way once the gate opens.