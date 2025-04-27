The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books but sports action continues to roll Sunday with the NBA and NHL Playoffs, as well as a loaded MLB slate with 16 games on the schedule. There are four pivotal Game 4s on the hardwood, with three home sides looking to level their respective series at 2-2 while the Minnesota Timberwolves look to gain a 3-1 edge on the Los Angeles Lakers. All four home teams on the ice hope to even their respective series at 2-2, while the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays attempt to extend their current winning streaks on the diamond.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across Sunday's NBA, MLB and NHL games.

BOSTON RED SOX at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 4/27 | 1:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 7.5 (-118)

This is an "A" rated play according to the model, which sees this game go Over 7.5 runs in 70.3% of simulations. The Red Sox and Guardians combined to go Over this line in each game of this series so far. Boston won the opener 5-4 before taking Saturday's contest 7-3. Even though Sunday's pitching matchup features two players who have been strong to start the season in Brayan Bello (1.80 ERA) and Logan Allen (2.11 ERA), SportsLine's model sees at least eight total runs being scored.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS at MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES | 4/27 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 208.5

The Lakers and Timberwolves have gone Over this line twice in three games, with Minnesota most recently getting a 116-104 win in Game 3. The Timberwolves are 44-37 to the Over this season while the Lakers are 38-40 to the Over. Los Angeles is desperate to avoid going back home for Game 5 down 3-1, and the lone LA win this series saw the Under hit on the total. SportsLine's model believes this Sunday afternoon contest will see at least 209 combined points, with the Over hitting in 65% of simulations.

CAROLINA HURRICANES at NEW JERSEY DEVILS | 4/27 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Devils +1.5 (-186)

New Jersey is looking to level this series at 2-2 after picking up a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win in Game 3. Simon Nemec, who had just two goals during the regular season, was responsible for the winning score. SportsLine's model is backing the Devils on the puck line despite New Jersey's 33-52 ATS record this season, with the home side covering in 77% of simulations.

