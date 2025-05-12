It's a night full of Game 4s in the NBA and NHL on Monday. The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will wage the latest battle in their longstanding rivalry, with Boston leading the series 2-1, and the Golden State Warriors will try to get back into their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves without Stephen Curry.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes will try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Washington Capitals on home ice, and the Vegas Golden Knights will try to tie their series with the Edmonton Oilers.

And of course, Monday brings a full slate of new series in MLB, with 11 games on the schedule.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across NBA, MLB and NHL games on Monday.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS at CAROLINA HURRICANES | 5/12 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Capitals +1.5 (-136)

The Caps and Canes have traded wins through the first three games of the series. If the pattern holds, Monday will be Washington's turn. The Caps will be eager to bounce back after Saturday's 4-0 shutout loss, and they'll need more help from Alex Ovechkin to do so, with the future Hall of Famer conspicuously absent from the scoresheet in the first three games. The Caps are covering in 73% of the model's simulations.

NEW YORK YANKEES at SEATTLE MARINERS | 5/12 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Mariners +1.5 (-140)

Basically everyone expected the Yankees to be good, but the Mariners have come out of nowhere to rocket to the top of the AL West. The two first-place clubs open a series in Seattle tonight, with the Yankees sending Clarke Schmidt to the hill and the Mariners countering with Emerson Hancock. Both starters have struggled thus far, meaning there should be plenty of runs scored. Seattle is covering in 67% of the model's simulations, while Randy Arozarena Over 0.5 total bases has a 5-star rating in the props market.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | 5/12 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 199.5 (-110)

The Timberwolves have claimed both games since Curry became injured, and it seems that the Warriors will be hard-pressed to keep pace without their star point guard. Golden State has also failed to clear 100 points in all three games. But the model likes the Over for Game 4, in part because the total is the lowest it's been all series. It's hitting in 54.4% of the simulations.

