The 2025 NBA and NHL Playoffs continue Wednesday with three Game 2s on the hardwood and two Game 2s on the ice. The third NHL contest tonight is between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, who have already moved on to Game 3 in their series after splitting the first two games. All 30 MLB teams will take the diamond with four nationally televised contests, headlined by the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago Cubs.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays Wednesday across NBA, MLB and NHL games.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at NEW YORK METS | 4/23 | 1:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 7.5 (+103)

This is a nice plus-money play featuring two teams who have been inconsistent at the plate. The Mets have scored five runs in each game so far this series, winning 5-4 in the opener before taking Tuesday's contest 5-1. The Phillies exploded for 23 runs in their last series against the Marlins before quieting down so far in this set. New York is 8-16 to the Over this season, while Philadelphia is 12-12, but the model sees this game going Over this total in 68.6% of all simulations.

ORLANDO MAGIC at BOSTON CELTICS | 4/23 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Celtics -10.5

Boston will likely be without Jayson Tatum, who is listed as doubtful after suffering a bone bruise in his wrist in Game 1. Tatum logged 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 103-86 win, but the model believes the Celtics will be just fine if he doesn't play in Game 2. Boston covers a double-digit spread according to the latest consensus odds in 66% of simulations. Despite the Celtics going 21-39-1 ATS after wins this season and Tatum likely sidelined, back Boston to comfortably go up 2-0 on the Magic in this first-round series.

DALLAS STARS at COLORADO AVALANCHE | 4/23 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars ML (+164)

The model gives Dallas a strong chance at taking Game 3 on the road, with the Stars winning in 46% of all simulations. The Avalanche jumped all over the Stars in Game 1 of the series, winning 5-1 behind two goals from superstar Nathan MacKinnon. The Stars hit back in Game 2, though they needed an overtime goal from Colin Blackwell to achieve a split on home ice. Dallas went 22-16-3 on the road this season, while Colorado was 26-12-3 on home ice. SportsLine's model believes the road team carries value at these odds for Wednesday's matchup.

