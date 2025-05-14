It's do-or-die time for three teams in the NBA and NHL playoffs on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will both be trying to stave off elimination, and both will be doing so without their best players, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry, respectively. Tatum tore his Achilles tendon, while Curry is dealing with a hamstring issue.

The Vegas Golden Knights are also on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 in their series with the Edmonton Oilers. They'll play on home ice with the aim of living to fight another day—easier said than done when staring down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

In MLB, the stakes aren't quite as high just yet, but there's a packed schedule of games. Let's check out Wednesday's best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,00 times and weighs those results against a consensus of publicly available odds from the top sportsbooks.

NEW YORK KNICKS at BOSTON CELTICS | 5/14 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Celtics -179

Seemingly everyone expects the Celtics to be dead in the water without Tatum. That's certainly been the prevailing public opinion, and bettors are hammering the Knicks on the money line—89% of the money and 77% of the bets have come in on New York. But the model thinks the Celtics still have some fight left in them, even without their best player. Boston is winning Game 5 in 64% of its simulations. New York may yet win the war, but the model thinks there's a good chance there will be a Game 6.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES at NEW YORK METS | 5/14 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Pirates +1.5 (+107)

Note that this game could wind up being postponed, as it's expected to be rainy basically all day in Queens. If the game is played, though, the model's actually into the lowly Pirates. Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter has a career 3.86 ERA vs. the Mets, which is markedly better than his overall 4.59 career mark. The Mets may be a much better team -- and the model does expect a New York victory -- but Pittsburgh is covering in 63% of its simulations.

EDMONTON OILERS at VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS | 5/14 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Under 6.5 (+110)

The Golden Knights have their backs against the wall, which will necessitate a strong defensive performance if they wish to play a Game 6—or they could just get shut out again, as Edmonton pulled off last time out. Four of the last six Vegas games have gone Under, and this one is doing so in 60.4% of the model's simulations.

