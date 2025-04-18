Friday offers a great full day of sports betting options if you're looking to place some bets. From a classic afternoon game at Wrigley Field to NBA Play-In Tournament action, there's plenty on offer. With so many betting options to choose from, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Friday in MLB and the NBA.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS at CHICAGO CUBS | 4/18 | 2:20 p.m. ET

Model pick: Cubs +1.5

The Diamondbacks may be sending Corbin Burnes the the mound, but the model likes the plucky Cubs to keep the game tight, with Chicago covering in 71% of its simulations. Part of that may be due to Arizona star Ketel Marte being on the injured list. Chicago is also winning outright in 56% of the simulations, but we'll go with the spread here thanks to the higher hit rate.

MIAMI MARLINS at PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | 4/18 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 7.5

An Over pick in a game started by Zack Wheeler and Sandy Alcantara? It's more likely than you think. Wheeler has looked noticeably human so far this year, and Alcantara hasn't yet rediscovered his pre-injury form. Citizen's Bank Park can produce some high-scoring games, and the Phillies can hit. Don't sleep on the Marlins either -- they've been roughly a league average offense by wRC+ and won't have to hit in their cavernous home park today.

DALLAS MAVERICKS at MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES | 4/18 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 220.5

The Over's hitting in 58.7% of the model's simulations. It's not hard to imagine Ja Morant coming out firing on all cylinders here, especially in front of the Grizzlies' home fans. Dallas is also 14-5 to the Over in its last 19, and Anthony Davis is healthy and available. As an aside, the model has a 5-star rating on Under 12.5 rebounds for Memphis rookie Zach Edey.

More Friday picks

You've seen the top NBA and MLB predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 144-84-1 run in the NBA (+2553), a 120-62-6 run in the NHL (+2490), and a 55-27 (+1244) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game on Friday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's 156-115 roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.