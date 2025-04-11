Friday night is packed with sports action from the NBA, MLB and the NHL, which means there's no shortage of sports betting opportunities. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 4/11 | 6:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Guardians -135

Royals starter Kris Bubic is having a breakout season, but the model expects the Kansas City lineup to struggle with Guardians hurler Tanner Bibee and the rest of the Cleveland bullpen. The model has Cleveland winning in 65% of its simulations Guardians right fielder Steven Kawn has been one of the best hitters in baseball so far this season, and the model gives a 4.5/5 rating to Kwan's Over 0.5 hits prop.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS | 4/11 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Penguins +1.5

It's been a rough season in Pittsburgh, but with the Devils already safely in the playoffs and not having much to play for beyond seeding, the model expects the Penguins to be able to stay in the game. It has Pittsburgh to covering in a whopping 72% of its simulations. The model also gives a 5-star rating Jesper Bratt's Under 1.5 points prop, with the Devils attacker averaging just 0.3 points across its simulations.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES at DENVER NUGGETS | 4/11 | 9 p.m. ET

Model pick: Grizzlies +6.5

In the clash of two playoff teams that recently fired their head coaches, the model likes Memphis. Denver may be hosting, but the model has the Grizzlies covering in 60% of its simulations. Fittingly, the model's taking Under 54.5 points + assists + rebounds for Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.