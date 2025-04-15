Tuesday is set up to be a big night on the sports calendar, with the NBA play-in tournament tipping off as well as big slates in MLB and the NHL. With so many betting options to choose from, we have the SportsLine Projection Model to help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Tuesday in the NHL, MLB and NBA.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at BUFFALO SABRES | 4/15 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Sabres +133

The Sabres were eliminated from the playoff race a while back, but the SportsLine model still likes them to score an upset win over the Maple Leafs in their penultimate game of the season. The Sabres money line has been given an A-grade, as they are projected to win 58% of the time. The model also likes Over 6.5 goals (+100) quite a bit, as that hits 53% of the time.

DETROIT TIGERS at MILWAUKEE BREWERS | 4/15 | 7:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Brewers -105

The Tigers have gotten off to a surprising 10-6 start and trounced the Brewers 9-1 on Monday. Yet, the SportsLine model likes Milwaukee to bounce back here, as the 8-9 Brewers end up with the victory in 67% of simulations to warrant an A grade. On the player props side, two of them have also been awarded the highest rating — Christian Yelich Over 0.5 total bases (1.5 projection) and Spencer Torkelson Over 0.5 total bases (1.2 projection).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | 4/15 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Grizzlies +248

While the Grizzlies are a sizable underdog to clinch the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, the SportsLine model has them pulling off the upset in 39% of simulations. That's certainly enough value at these odds, which gives the Memphis money line a B grade in the model's eyes. For the top-rated player props, including one on Jimmy Butler, you can check out the model's suggested SGP for this clash here.

