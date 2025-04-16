Who doesn't love when there are big games going on all day long? There's action from early in the afternoon with day baseball all the way to the end of the evening with the NBA play-in tournament, not to mention NHL games mixed in as well. With so many betting options to choose from, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Wednesday in MLB, NBA and NHL.

CHICAGO CUBS at SAN DIEGO PADRES | 4/16 | 4:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Cubs +105

The SportsLine model doesn't have any 'A' grades for Wednesday's MLB slate, but we'll gladly settle for 'B' with this plus-money play. The Cubs handed the Padres their first home loss of the season, and the model likes Chicago's chances to once again stick it to the team with the best record in baseball. The Cubs come away with the win in 54% of simulations, easily justifying the +105 money line price. The highest-rated player prop (getting the full 5 stars out of 5 stars) for this contest is Matthew Boyd Over 4.5 strikeouts, with the Cubs starter calculated for 5.9 K's.

MIAMI HEAT at CHICAGO BULLS | 4/16 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Heat +1

Home teams won both NBA play-in tournament games on Tuesday night, but will a road team surprise Wednesday? The SportsLine model is siding with the Heat, as they cover the spread in 55% of simulations for a 'B' grade—which it deems as a better value than winning the game in 53% of simulations at -103 money line odds. For the top-rated player props, including a 4.5-star recommendation, you can check out the model's suggested SGPs for tonight's play-in tournament games on SportsLine.

EDMONTON OILERS at SAN JOSE SHARKS | 4/16 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Under 6.5 goals

If you want to stay up late, the model has an 'A' grade on one side of this total on the ice. Under 6.5 goals hits in 66% of simulations, making it a very strong play even with it priced at -120. In the 10,000 simulations for this showdown, the average score comes out to Oilers 3.1-Sharks 2.4, or a full goal below the total.

More Wednesday picks

You've seen the top NBA, MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 144-83-1 run in the NBA (+2613), a 118-62-6 run in the NHL (+2340), and a 50-25 (+1166) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game on Wednesday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's 156-115 roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.