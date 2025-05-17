There's no NBA action on the schedule for Saturday, but there is a critical Game 6 in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets. Dallas took a 3-1 series lead and Winnipeg responded with a dominant 4-0 shutout win at home. The Jets can force a Game 7 back in Winnipeg with a road win Saturday. There's also 15 MLB games on the docket, with all 30 teams in action.

Here are Saturday's best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those results against a consensus of publicly available odds from the top sportsbooks.

WINNIPEG JETS at DALLAS STARS | 5/17 | 8 p.m. ET

Model pick: Jets +130

The Jets were on the brink of elimination in Game 5 and responded with a big 4-0 win to keep their playoff hopes alive. That was at home, however, as the series heads back to Dallas, where the Stars are 5-1 this postseason and 2-0 this series. The Stars are winning in most of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations, but the Jets win in enough simulations at 42% that the model sees more value in backing the Jets in this one at +130.

SEATTLE MARINERS at SAN DIEGO PADRES | 5/17 | 8:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Mariners +1.5 (-132)

Padres starter Nick Pivetta has had a strong start to the season, but cracks have begun to show. He's given up 11 earned runs over his last three outings. This is normally where we'd couch the reality of his six-run blowup in his last start in that it happened at Coors Field, but the Rockies offense is legitimately awful these days. If Pivetta is pitching more like the worse version of himself, the Mariners have a great chance to cover, as they've done in their last three games. Seattle covers this spread in 69% of the model's simulations.

