The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Celtics each face elimination in the NHL and NBA playoffs, and the Celtics will look to force Game 7 while without their best player, Jayson Tatum. The Florida Panthers have beat the Maple Leafs in three straight games, and the New York Knicks failed to close things out over Boston in Game 5.

No teams have been eliminated -- at least officially, although Rockies fans may feel differently -- in MLB, but there's a full 15-game slate on the docket for Friday. Here are Friday's best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those results against a consensus of publicly available odds from the top sportsbooks.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS at BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 5/16 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Model pick: Orioles +1.5 (-190)

Few expected the Nationals to be contenders this year as we wait for their fun, young core like James Wood and Dylan Crews to get things moving in Washington, but the Orioles, who made the postseason each of the last two years, have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments this season at 15-27 and losers of three straight at the hands of the red-hot Minnesota Twins. The Nats are favored and have the starting pitching edge with Mackenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA) getting the nod while the Orioles counter with Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA), but the model has Baltimore covering in 74% of simulations.

BOSTON CELTICS at NEW YORK KNICKS | 5/16 | 8 p.m. ET

Model pick: Celtics +2.5 (-112)

The Celtics were without Tatum in Game 5 but were able to stave off elimination thanks to 26 points and 12 assists from Jaylen Brown and a game-high 34 points from Derrick White, who made nine of 16 3-point tries. Sportsbooks have been high on the defending champion Celtics all series long, even as they blew Games 1 and 2, and the model is leaning Boston's way in this one as well, as it covers in 54% of simulations and wins in 51%. The Knicks can close this out at home and punch a ticket to a series with the Indiana Pacers, but it will certainly be worth watching how much fight a Tatum-less Celtics squad has once again and whether they can push the series back to Boston for Game 7.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS | 5/16 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-136)

This series couldn't have started any better for Toronto, which won Games 1 and 2 before the series shifted to Florida. The reigning champs, however, rebounded with not one, not two, but three straight victories and have the Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination. The Panthers are resounding favorites at home, and they very well may win and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the model doesn't expect Toronto to go down without a fight, as the Maple Leafs cover the 1.5-goal spread in 77% of model simulations.

