The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and while Day 2 offers plenty of intrigue, the other three main sports have plenty of actual game action on tap for Friday. The NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing and offer three games each, and every MLB team is in action. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every contest 10,000 times, giving out ratings for spread, money line and total picks for each game.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across NBA, MLB and NHL games for Friday.

NEW YORK METS at WASHINGTON NATIONALS | 4/25 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Model pick: Nationals +1.5 (-108)

The Mets have won eight straight and enter this series in Washington with the best winning percentage in baseball. Washington just took two of three from their local rivals, the Baltimore Orioles. While New York is quite dangerous at the moment, the model expects the Nationals to keep things close, with the Nats covering in 62% of simulations.

CAROLINA HURRICANES at NEW JERSEY DEVILS | 4/25 | 8 p.m. ET

Model pick: Devils +1.5 (-188)

It's been a rough go of it for the Devils, who are competing without star forward Jack Hughes after a shoulder injury ended his season in March. New Jersey is down 2-0 in this series, losing by multiple goals in both games. The model expects the Devils to keep things closer on Friday, with New Jersey covering on home ice in an impressive 77% of the model's simulations.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS at MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES | 4/25 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 205.5 (-110)

The series is tied at 1-1 as action shifts to Minnesota. Both of the first two games finished Under, with neither team cracking 100 points in Game 2. The model expects things to change in Game 3, with a projected final total score of 215 and the Over hitting in 68% of simulations.

