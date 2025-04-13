The NBA wraps up its regular season today, but there are also nine NHL games and a full 15-game slate on Sunday's docket. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and compares its simulations against available odds, which allows SportsLine members to have an edge.

If you want to place some bets for today's action on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's best bets for Saturday's baseball and hockey slates.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS at BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 4/13 | 1:35 p.m. ET

Model pick: Orioles money line (-135)

The model likes the Orioles in their series finale against AL East rival Toronto. Baltimore wins this matchup 64% of the time according to model simulations, returning good value at these odds. Jose Berrios gets the ball for Toronto while Cade Povich will toe the slab for Toronto. The model likes the Over for both of their strikeout props, while it's taking Over 2.5 runs allowed for Berrios and Under 2.5 for Povich. On the hitting side, Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman's total bases prop is rated as a 4.5-star play by the model at Over 0.5 with a projection of 1.2. Rustchman has dominated Berrios. He's 15-for-25 with four homers against the pitcher, including on Opening Day this year.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at CAROLINA HURRICANES | 4/13 | 5 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 5.5

Two playoff-bound teams in the East square off Sunday in Carolina, with the Atlantic-leading Maple Leafs visiting the Hurricanes, who are No. 2 in the Metropolitan Division. The model is taking the Over on total goals, which is set at 5.5. The Over hits in just under 60% of model simulations, and the projected final score for Sunday's contest is Carolina 3.8, Toronto 3.2. The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites, so a parlay of Carolina money line, Toronto +1.5 and Over 5.5 could be an intriguing play given what the model is projecting.