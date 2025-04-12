While there aren't any NBA games today, there is still plenty to bet on with a full slate of MLB and 11 NHL games. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and compares its simulations against available odds, which allows SportsLine members to have an edge.

If you want to place some bets for today's action on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's best bets for Saturday's baseball and hockey slates.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS at MIAMI MARLINS | 4/12 | 4:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 7.5 runs (-115)

The Nationals send out Trevor Williams this afternoon, while the Marlins will counter with ace Sandy Alcantara. The SportsLine model's projection for Alcantara earned runs allowed is 2.6, making his Over 1.5 earned runs allowed prop (even at -160) a 5-star recommendation. With Alcantara forecasted to give up more runs earlier on, the SportsLine model's average final score is on the higher end. The Marlins are calculated at 4.9 runs and the Nationals are estimated for 4.7 runs, with this game clearing 7.5 runs 69% of the time.

ST. LOUIS BLUES at SEATTLE KRAKEN | 4/12 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Kraken moneyline (+118)

This is a crucial contest for the Blues, as they're in the thick of a playoff race with just two games left in their season. But perceived must-win games for teams often create betting value on the other side. Kraken moneyline was the only A-rated straight bet for today's entire NHL slate. The top-rated prop for this clash is a 5-star recommendation on Robert Thomas Under 1.5 points (-260), with the SportsLine model only projecting the Blues center (and not the Matchbox Twenty frontman) to register 0.2 points.