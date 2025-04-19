We've finally made it—the NBA and NHL playoffs officially start today. Sports fans don't need to leave the couch on Saturday between the four NBA playoff games and two NHL playoff contests, along with a full MLB slate. With so many betting options to choose from, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Wednesday in MLB, NBA and NHL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS at PITTSBURGH PIRATES | 4/19 | 4:05 p.m. ET

Model pick: Guardians +150

There are a few 'A' picks that the SportsLine model has for this MLB slate, however the Guardians are the only team to be awarded the top grade for both their moneyline and run line. We'll take the moneyline, though, given the juicy +150 price. Cleveland beats Pittsburgh in 49% of simulations, more than enough value at these odds to take a swing. The highest-rated player prop for this contest is Tommy Pham Over 0.5 bases, as this is a 5-star play with the Guardians outfielder forecasted for 1.2 bases.

DETROIT PISTONS at NEW YORK KNICKS | 4/19 | 6 p.m. ET

Model pick: Pistons +235

The Pistons won three of four against the Knicks in the regular season, and the SportsLine model sees plenty of value for another victory in Game 1 as well. Detroit gains a 1-0 series lead in 43% of simulations, giving this moneyline a 'B' grade in the eyes of the model. If player props are your preferred wager, there are three 4-star recommendations for this game, including Ausar Thompson Over 1.5 steals at +148.

COLORADO AVALANCHE at DALLAS STARS | 4/19 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars +117

Among the six playoff games across the NBA and NHL today, the Stars are the only home underdogs. Yet, the SportsLine model has projected Dallas to come out on top in 52% of simulations to make this pick a 'B' selection. There are four 5-star player prop recommendations for this contest, including a pair on Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon with Under 1.5 points (-205) and Over 3.5 shots on goal (-138).

More Saturday picks

You've seen the top NBA, MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 144-84-1 run in the NBA (+2553), a 120-62-6 run in the NHL (+2490), and a 58-27 (+1494) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game on Saturday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's roll in professional basketball and tap into puck-line NHL picks.