NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS | 4/14 | 7 p.m. ET

Model pick: Rangers +1.5

This Rangers season hasn't gone to plan, to say the least, but the model likes their chances to cover Monday. The Panthers are locked into their playoff seeding and have essentially nothing to play for, while New York will want to finish the season strong. The model also has 5-star rating on Chris Krieder Over 1.5 shots, projecting the longtime Ranger to finish with 2.3.

DETROIT TIGERS at MILWAUKEE BREWERS | 4/14 | 7:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Brewers +140

The Tigers are sending reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the mound, but the model actually likes the Brewers to win outright. Milwaukee is winning in 54% of the model's simulations, a good rate for this plus-money line. The model also has a 5-star rating on Christian Yelich Over 0.5 total bases, giving the former MVP a projection of 1.4.

CHICAGO CUBS at SAN DIEGO PADRES | 4/14 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Cubs +1.5

The Padres have the best record in baseball, but the Cubs are covering in an impressive 70% of the model's simulations. Chicago's offense has been hot, scoring 32 runs over its last five games. The model has a 5-star rating on Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 total bases, projecting 1.7 for the early MVP candidate.

