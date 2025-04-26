Saturday's a big day in the sports world. Both the NBA and NHL have four playoff games on the docket, there's a (nearly) full slate in MLB, and the NFL Draft wraps up with its final three rounds as fans across the country wait to see where Shedeur Sanders lands. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times, giving out ratings for spread, money line and total picks for each game.

Here's a look at the model's top-rated plays across the NBA, MLB and the NHL for Saturday.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER at MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES | 4/26 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Under 222.5 (-110)

It's been a brutal series for the Grizzlies, who are on the brink of elimination with the series 3-0 in Oklahoma City's favor. With Ja Morant now reportedly set to sit out after suffering a hip injury in Game 3, this one's all but a formality. Morant's absence is a benefit to Under bettors, as is the fact that the Under has hit in the first three games of the series. The model has the Under hitting in 58.1% of its simulations -- and that's without Morant officially being ruled out.

DALLAS STARS at COLORADO AVALANCHE | 4/26 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Stars +1.5 (-168)

After being blown out on home ice in Game 1 and snatching a win in Game 2, the Stars managed to win in Colorado to take a 2-1 series lead. The Avs are a tough nut to crack, so expect this one to be competitive once again, especially with Jason Robertson still sidelined and Gabriel Landeskog finally back in the fold for Colorado. The model has Dallas covering in a whopping 72% of its simulations.

MIAMI MARLINS at SEATTLE MARINERS | 4/26 | 9:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Marlins +1.5 (-115)

The Marlins may not necessarily be good, but they may not be bad either. The arrival of catching prospect Agustin Ramirez has certainly made them watchable, with the young slugger pulverizing the ball since his first game in the majors, including his first big league homer on Friday night. Whether he'll be in the lineup to face Luis Castillo remains to be seen, but either way, the model likes the Marlins on Saturday -- Miami is covering in 61% of the simulations.

