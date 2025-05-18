There are two Game 7s in the sports world Sunday, May 18, as the Denver Nuggets travel to Oklahoma City to face the No. 1 seed Thunder for a spot in the Western Conference Finals. In the evening, the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers head north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7. There's also a loaded Sunday MLB slate with 15 games, headlined by the New York Mets facing the New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.

Here are Sunday's best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those results against a consensus of publicly available odds from the top sportsbooks.

MINNESOTA TWINS at MILWAUKEE BREWERS | 5/18 | 2:10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Brewers -160

The Twins seem unbeatable right now, winners of 13 in a row. Minnesota is somehow still four games back of Detroit in the AL Central but has climbed up the standings substantially and will go for a 14th win a row against the Brewers Sunday. Milwaukee is hoping Freddy Peralta (4-3, 2.66 ERA) can shut down Minnesota's bats to not only avoid a sweep, but end a long winning streak. The SportsLine model like Peralta's and Milwaukee's chances to do so, with the Brewers winning in 62% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

DENVER NUGGETS at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER | 5/18 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Thunder -308

The Thunder had a chance to close things out in Denver in Game 6 but they ran out of juice near the end as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets pulled away. The series returns to Oklahoma City, where the Thunder won two of three home games this series and lost just six times during the regular season. The Thunder are the resounding favorites, and the model agrees, with OKC winning in 74% of simulations.

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS | 5/18 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Panthers -130

The Maple Leafs were able to stave off elimination in Game 6 with a 2-0 shutout win in Florida in Game 6. Now, the series heads back north of the border to Toronto. The Leafs won Games 1 and 2 at home but dropped each of the next three games to the Panthers, who won it all last year. Despite being the lower seed and on the road, the Panthers are favored in this one. The model was originally siding with the Maple Leafs but is now backing the champs, who win in 55% of simulations.

More Sunday picks

You've seen the top MLB and NHL predictions from the model. Now, see today's best sports betting picks from one of SportsLine's most versatile handicappers, Matt Severance. He's on a 161-89-1 run in the NBA (+3236), a 146-69-8 run in the NHL (+4104), and a 111-57 (+1794) run in MLB. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from an expert who is red-hot in all three sports.

You can also visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB score projections and props for every game Sunday. You can also get NBA picks to capitalize on the model's roll in professional basketball for Sunday's Game 7 matchup between the Thunder and Nuggets, and also be sure to tap into puck-line NHL picks.