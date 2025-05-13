Tuesday brings a pair of Game 5s in the NBA Playoffs and a Game 4 in the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well as a full 15-game MLB schedule. That's plenty of action to sift through if you're looking to make plays at the best sports betting apps, but thankfully the SportsLine Projection model can help you identify Tuesday's best bets.

In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to stave off elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will battle with their series tied at 2-2. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Dallas Stars will try to tie their series with the Winnipeg Jets on home ice. And there's no shortage of baseball action.

Let's check out the model's top-rated plays across the NBA, MLB and the NHL on Tuesday.

BOSTON RED SOX at DETROIT TIGERS | 5/13 | 6:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Tigers -106

Brayan Bello has been a bright spot for the Boston rotation through his first four starts, but the young right-hander is prone to blowups and now has to contend with a Detroit lineup that's scored the third-most runs in the league. The Tigers are winning outright in 61% of the model's simulations.

WINNIPEG JETS at DALLAS STARS | 5/13 | 8 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 5.5 (-125)

These teams have traded wins through the first three games of the series. Both have hit Overs in three of their last five games overall, including Game 3, which saw six goals scored. Both lineups are stacked with scoring threats, and the Over is hitting in 54.4% of the model's simulations.

DENVER NUGGETS at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER | 5/13 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Model pick: Thunder -10.5 (-109)

Oklahoma City dropped a whopping 149 points on Denver the last time it played at home. The model isn't expecting that kind of explosion, but it still expects the Thunder to win in convincing fashion. Nikola Jokic has seemed visibly frustrated at times in this series. Look for that to continue, as the Thunder are covering this sizable spread in 67% of the simulations.

