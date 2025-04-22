On Monday night, both NBA playoff games were decided by six points or fewer, and all four NHL playoff contests had one-goal margins. Will the excitement continue on Tuesday night? We have six Game 2s and even a Game 1 across the NBA and NHL, as well as a full MLB schedule on tap. With so many betting options to choose from, the SportsLine Projection Model can help you out. It simulates every game 10,000 times and weighs those simulations against publicly available odds, giving SportsLine members an edge.

If you're looking to place a few wagers on your favorite sports betting apps, look no further. Here are the model's highest-rated plays for Tuesday in the NHL, MLB and NBA.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS at CAROLINA HURRICANES | 4/22 | 6 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 5.5 goals

The two teams only combined to score five times in Carolina's 4-1 Game 1 victory, but the SportsLine model likes the horn to sound more often here. The Over hits in 57% of simulations, giving it an 'A' grade, with the average final score consisting of 6.2 goals scored. There are also three 5-star recommendations on the player props front, including Nico Hischier Over 1.5 shots on goal at -144 (projected for 2.5 shots on goal).

CINCINNATI REDS at MIAMI MARLINS | 4/22 | 6:40 p.m. ET

Model pick: Over 8.5 runs

In the first game of this series on Monday, nine runs were scored despite Marlins starter Max Meyer tossing six scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts. After 10,000 simulations, the average final score for today's game has 10.0 runs, with it going Over 8.5 runs in 65% of simulations. Besides that A-graded total, another strong recommendation for this showdown is the a 5-star player prop on Matt McLain Over 0.5 total bases at -144, with him being projected for 1.3.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES at LOS ANGELES LAKERS | 4/22 | 10 p.m. ET

Model pick: Timberwolves +197

The Timberwolves pulled off the biggest Game 1 upset in the NBA playoffs after cruising to a 117-95 win after closing at +4.5. The SportsLine model is going back to the well here, as Minnesota takes a 2-0 series lead in 45% of simulations, bringing value at these odds and strong enough to warrant a 'B' grade. The two highest-rated player props are a pair of Overs on Lakers assists, with Austin Reaves Over 4.5 and Luka Doncic Over 6.5 each getting 4 stars.

