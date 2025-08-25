There might not be any football on Monday's sports schedule, but there are 13 MLB games, including Mariners vs. Padres at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seattle lost five straight games last week before bouncing back with a series victory over the Athletics this weekend. Star catcher Cal Raleigh set the single-season home run record for a catcher on Sunday, and the Mariners are -130 favorites in the Monday MLB odds. That is one of the MLB best bets that SportsLine's model is targeting, and it has also revealed several other wagers for Monday baseball contests and football games later in the week.

Here's what we're betting today:

MLB best bets

Game: Marlins vs. Braves (6:40 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Braves (-116)

Atlanta is on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but the Braves have won 11 of their last 15 games and are coming off a 4-3 win over the Mets on Sunday. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA in four appearances against the Marlins, while Miami starter Edward Cabrera has a 4.18 ERA in four starts this month. Miami has lost six straight series and is relying on a plethora of rookies, so the model has the Braves winning in 55% of simulations.

Game: Rangers vs. Angels (8:05 pm ET)

The Pick: Over 7.5 runs

Texas has won four of its last five games, scoring at least four runs in all of those contests. The Rangers scored 10 runs against the Guardians on Saturday before scoring five runs in the series finale on Sunday. They are facing Angels starter Jose Soriano, who is 8-9 with a 4.00 ERA this season. Los Angeles gave up 12 runs to the Cubs on Saturday, and the Over is cashing in 65% of the model's simulations.

Game: Mariners vs. Padres (9:40 pm ET)

The Pick: Mariners (-134)

Seattle took two out of three against the Athletics over the weekend, including an 11-4 win on Sunday. Raleigh homered in the first and second innings to set the single-season record for catchers, passing Salvador Perez's total from 2021. He has nine multi-homer games this season, and Padres starter JP Sears is 8-10 with a 4.94 ERA. The Mariners are winning 60% of the time, providing value at this price.

Top player prop: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) Under 6.5 strikeouts -130 (MODEL)

College football Week 1 best bets

Game: South Florida vs. Boise State (Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Boise State -6 (model)

Boise State lost its Heisman Trophy contender from last season in Ashton Jeanty, but it still has a path to 12-0 and a playoff bid. The Broncos opened as 9.5-point favorites in this matchup, so the line movement has created buyback value in the season opener. South Florida allowed 30-plus points in its final three games last season, and Boise State has more momentum heading into the season. The model has the Broncos covering the spread in 66% of simulations in a two-touchdown win.

NFL Week 1 best bets

Game: Commanders vs. Giants (Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 pm ET)

The Pick: Commanders -6 (model)

Washington is looking to build on its run to the NFC Championship Game last season, and it swept the season series between these rivals. The Commanders covered the spread in four of five games prior to the conference title game, while the Giants went 2-10 against the spread in their final 12 games down the stretch last season. They have failed to cover in five straight road games and are winless in their last eight games against NFC teams. The model has the Commanders winning by double digits and covering the spread in 62% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

