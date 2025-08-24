The NFL preseason is over and the next time we see live NFL action, it will be in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. However, there will be plenty of MLB action, WNBA games, soccer, and another full week of college football between now and then. The Sunday MLB schedule features some big rivalry matchups like Padres vs. Dodgers and Yankees vs. Red Sox. Then the Week 1 college football schedule will feature a gigantic matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State.

Whether you're dabbling in MLB betting, football betting, or anything else on the Sunday sports calendar, there are a number of online sports betting options, and our team can help point you in the right direction. Our computer model and experts will weigh in on all of the biggest events every day, and they're offering their top sports betting picks right now.

Here's what we're betting today:

MLB best bets

Game: Brewers vs. Giants (2:10 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Brewers (-101)

Milwaukee has lost five of eight since having a 15-game winning streak snapped earlier this month, but still comfortably has the best record in baseball. Sunday's matchup with the Giants will be the rubber match of a three-game series, and the Brewers will turn to Robert Gasser on the mound coming off Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, the Giants will go with a lefty of their own in Robbie Ray, but the model is giving the edge to Milwaukee here. It predicts the Brewers win in 63% of simulations.

Game: Padres vs. Dodgers (4:10 pm ET)

The Pick: Padres +1.5 (-183)

San Diego is on a five-game winning streak and is back atop the NL West standings after winning the first two games of the series against Los Angeles. On Sunday, they'll send Nick Pivetta to the mound with a chance to complete the sweep and extend the division lead to two games, and Pivetta has been absolutely shoving this season. He enters Sunday with a 2.81 ERA and 154 strikeouts over 147 1/3 innings pitched. He also threw six innings of one-run ball and struck out 10 in a win over the Giants in his last outing. Powered by Pivetta on the mound, the model says the Padres cover the +1.5 run line in 70% of simulations.

Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox (7:10 pm ET)

The Pick: Over 8.5 total runs

A 1-0 win for Boston on Friday looks like the outlier in this four-game series, as Boston won 6-3 on Thursday and then 12-1 on Saturday. The Red Sox will be eager to complete the sweep over their archrivals on Sunday Night Baseball, and waiting out Carlos Rodon will be a critical element. Rodon suffered back-to-back losses to Boston in June, where he allowed eight earned runs in those two starts over 10 innings. Meanwhile, Boston's Dustin May sports a 4.59 ERA on the season and will be getting his first taste of this rivalry on Sunday. The model predicts there are over 10 runs scored on average and also projects that the over hits in 63% of simulations. Bet now at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

More MLB best bets

Top player prop: Dustin May (Red Sox) Over 4.5 strikeouts -150 (MODEL)

Top player prop: Paul Skenes (Pirates) Over 7.5 strikeouts -130 (EXPERT)

College football Week 1 best bets

Game: Tennessee vs. Syracuse (Saturday, noon ET)

The Pick: Over 50.5 (model)

Tennessee is coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance, and Syracuse enjoyed its eighth 10-win season in its 124-year history. However, both teams suffered pretty heavy losses and will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks with Kyle McCord graduating and Nico Iamaleava transferring. That's likely fueled this line pushing down from 53.5 at open to 50.5, but let's not forget what these two offenses are all about. Both teams play fast and attack vertically, so expect new Tennessee starter Joey Aguilar and new Syracuse starter Steve Angeli to come out swinging. The model predicts that this over hits in 60% of simulations.

More college football best bets

NFL Week 1 best bets

Game: Falcons vs. Buccaneers (Sunday, September 7 at 1 pm ET)

The Pick: Buccaneers ML (-130)

The Baker Mayfield turnaround story has been one of the best in football in recent years, and after a dynamic season in 2024, the expectation is that the Tampa Bay offense could be even better in 2025. They added first-round pick Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver this offseason and somehow managed to re-sign Chris Godwin when many assumed he'd test free agency. Meanwhile, Bucky Irving flashed elite playmaking ability with his role expanding rapidly as a rookie, and could very well be the focal point of the offense this year. Meanwhile, Atlanta will be turning over a new leaf with Michael Penix installed as the full-time starter, and the model is taking a wait-and-see approach with the former first-rounder. It predicts that Tampa Bay wins outright in 66% of simulations and grades Bucs money line as an A-rated pick.

More NFL best bets