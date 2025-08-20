It's arguably the most wonderful time of year to be a sports fan. The MLB betting slate is loaded with games on a daily basis, Week 0 of the college football season kicks off on Saturday, and the PGA Tour's biggest stars will play in the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning on Thursday, the 2025 Tour Championship. With so much to choose from when online sports betting, a little help can go a long way in determining which picks you should target on Wednesday. That's where SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of proven experts can help you decide which picks to include in today's best bets.

MLB best bets

Game: Nationals vs. Mets (6:45pm ET)

The Pick: Nationals money line (+145)

The Nationals are coming off an 8-1 loss on Tuesday, but Washington is expected to start right-hander Brad Lord against the Mets on Wednesday. Lord has given up two or fewer earned runs in four of his past five outings that have lasted longer than 4.0 innings. He's also recorded at least five strikeouts in two of his past three starts, and now he'll face a Mets team that is just 5-14 in their last 19 games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Washington wins outright in 48% of simulations, assigning an A-rated pick to Nationals money line (+145).

Game: Brewers vs. Cubs (8:05pm ET)

The Pick: Over 7 runs (-124)

The Cubs are expected to start right-hander Colin Rea against the Brewers on Wednesday. The last time Rea faced Milwaukee, he gave up nine hits and four earned runs in just 4.0 innings of work. Meanwhile, Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski was shelled in his last start, giving up four hits and five runs in 1.1 innings against the Reds. SportsLine's model has simulated Cubs vs. Brewers 10,00 times and is projecting 8.8 combined runs on average, rating the Over (7) as a B-rated pick.

Top player prop: Nick Kurtz (Athletics) Over 1.5 total bases -120 (MODEL)

Top player prop: Brad Lord (Nationals) Over 14.5 total pitcher outs -160 (EXPERT)

PGA best bets

Tournament: Tour Championship (starts Thursday)

The Pick: Russell Henley outright winner at 20-1 (Brady Kannon)

"Outside of Scheffler, Henley has probably been the very best American player this year," Kannon said. "His last six starts go as follows, 15-17-10-2-10-5, and that is over the course of nothing but playoff, Signature, and major championship events. It is worth pointing out that East Lake Golf Club has strong correlations with TPC Sawgrass, TPC Southwind, and another Donald Ross design, Sedgefield Country Club, where they play the Wyndham Championship. Henley has performed very well at each of these venues."

College football Week 0 best bets

Game: Iowa State vs. Kansas State (Saturday, Noon ET)

The Pick: Iowa State +3 vs. Kansas State (Jacob Fetner)

"When looking at a neutral site game, it's important to look at both teams' road splits to see how well they travel," Fetner pointed out. "Iowa State went 5-2 straight-up on the road last season, while Kansas State went just 3-3 SU and 1-5 against the spread. Iowa State had a positive turnover margin on the road last season, while Kansas State did not, and that could be a key factor here. The Wildcats coughed the ball up twice in their 21-29 loss to Iowa State last season."

NFL Week 1 best bets

Game: Eagles vs. Cowboys (Thursday, September 4 at 8:20pm ET)

The Pick: Over 46.5 points (-107)

Both of these offenses are loaded with explosive playmakers. The Eagles averaged 367.2 yards and 27.2 points per game last season, while the Cowboys will have quarterback Dak Prescott under center after he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024. In addition, the Over has hit in seven of the last nine meetings between these NFC East rivals. SportsLine's model is projecting 53 points to be scored in Cowboys vs. Eagles, assigning an A-rated pick on Over 46.5 points.

